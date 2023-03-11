Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 43 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 466.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

