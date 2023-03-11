Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 990 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $182.76 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

