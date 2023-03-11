Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,684 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,568 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

