Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.49 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

