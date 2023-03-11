Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 873 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,153 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,152,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

