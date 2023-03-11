Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,726 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $237.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

