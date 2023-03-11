Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,956 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Exelon worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

