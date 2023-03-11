Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 69,463 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,463 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

