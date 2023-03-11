Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Puma Price Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €52.92 ($56.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

