PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Amundi purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

