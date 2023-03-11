PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Amundi purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

