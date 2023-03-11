Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Q BioMed Price Performance
QBIO stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 1,358,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,943. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.20.
About Q BioMed
