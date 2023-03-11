Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Inhibrx, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Inhibrx’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Inhibrx Stock Down 5.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,615,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Inhibrx
In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,546. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Stories
