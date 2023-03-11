Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Inhibrx, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Inhibrx’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Inhibrx stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,615,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,546. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

