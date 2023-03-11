Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Increased by Analyst

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

NYSE NSA opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

