QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches One Day Volume of $709,339.72

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $709,339.72 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.27926778 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $695,389.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

