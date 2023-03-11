Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Shares Down 2.6%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 48,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 121,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

