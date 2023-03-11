Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $58.58 million and $5.50 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

