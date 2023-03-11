Ramin Akhavan Sells 6,751 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) General Counsel Ramin Akhavan sold 6,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $27,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DermTech Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

Further Reading

