Rarible Price Hits $1.65 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Rarible has a total market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $492,498.22 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00008053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

