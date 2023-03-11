RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.39

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $231.39 and traded as high as $240.70. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $229.81, with a volume of 86,414 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RBC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $470,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

