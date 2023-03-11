Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recruit in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 368,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Recruit has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

