Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $574,209.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $574,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,674.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $136,715.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

