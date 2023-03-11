Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RDEIY remained flat at $8.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,682. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 4.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.83) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

