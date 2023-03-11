Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RDEIY remained flat at $8.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,682. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 4.19%.
About Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.
