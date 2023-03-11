Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

