Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $196.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.