Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.95.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $315.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $265.07 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

