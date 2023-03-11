Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $229.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

