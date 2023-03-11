Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

