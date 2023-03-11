Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

