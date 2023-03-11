Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

