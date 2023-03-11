Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.