Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $174.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.88.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

