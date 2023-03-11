Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

