Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

