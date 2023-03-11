Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

