Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $32.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.