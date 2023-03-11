Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $136,678,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $747.00. The stock had a trading volume of 505,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,867. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $743.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $21,382,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

