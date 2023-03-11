RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in RenovoRx by 79.5% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RenovoRx by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RNXT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,908. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.