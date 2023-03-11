Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 154,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

