Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE RTO opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.