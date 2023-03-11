Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.00) to GBX 640 ($7.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.76) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 617.50 ($7.43).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at GBX 519 ($6.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.01. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.40 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

