Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Repsol Stock Performance
REPYF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Repsol has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $17.23.
Repsol Company Profile
