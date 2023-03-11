Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Repsol has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $17.23.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.