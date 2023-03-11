Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $210,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

