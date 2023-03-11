Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2023 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2023 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/17/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $62.00.

2/1/2023 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $106.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Hasbro Inc alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.