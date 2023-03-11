Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/17/2023 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/17/2023 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 2/17/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $62.00.
- 2/1/2023 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $106.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of HAS stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
