Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $133.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

