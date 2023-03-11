Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

NYSE XYL opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

