Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $133,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.