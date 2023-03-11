Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $256,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

