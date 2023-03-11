Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $32,000 Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MMS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.