Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $380,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $292.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.