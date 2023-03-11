Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 327.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $158.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

